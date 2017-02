Detroit Big Three remain upbeat following breakfast with Trump

"We all want a vibrant U.S. manufacturing base that is competitive globally and that grows jobs," says GM chief Mary Barra.

Executives from Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have released optimistic statements following their breakfast with President Donald Trump.The meeting was among the first industry-specific gatherings scheduled during Trump's first week in the White House. He met with more than a dozen executives in the Roosevelt Room to discuss how to achieve a collaborative relationship that will "revive the automobile industry" and boost American jobs."I appreciate the President's focus on making the US a great place to do business," said FCA chief Sergio Marchionne. "We look forward to working with President Trump and members of Congress to strengthen American manufacturing."FCA pointed out that it has invested more than $9.6 billion in US manufacturing facilities and created 25,000 new jobs since 2009. Marchionne previously called Trump's win a " game changer " for the automotive industry, but cautioned that the President's policies had not yet been fully "spelled out" for US manufacturing."We had a very constructive and wide-ranging discussion about how we can work together on policies that support a strong and competitive economy and auto industry, one that supports the environment and safety," said GM CEO Mary Barra. "We all want a vibrant US manufacturing base that is competitive globally and that grows jobs. It's good for our employees, our dealers, our suppliers and our customers."Trump threatened a "big border tax" over the Mexico-built Chevy Cruze , criticizing GM's $5 billion Mexico expansion plan. GM later announced plans to invest $1 billion at its US factories and create 7,000 jobs . One of the projects involves insourcing axle production from a Mexican supplier to a Michigan factory.Ford chief Mark Fields was also upbeat after meeting with Trump this morning. He praised the President for walking away from the Trans Pacific Partnership, described as a "bad deal" that lacked protections against currency manipulations."I think as an industry, we're excited about working together with the president and his administration on tax policies, on regulation and on trade to really create a renaissance in American manufacturing," Fields added.Trump has promised to eliminate 75 percent of business regulations to help companies keep their operations in the US. He has also vowed to slash the maximum corporate tax rate to just 15 percent."I want new plants to be built here for cars sold here!" he wrote in a Twitter post this morning.