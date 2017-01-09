Detroit LIVE: 2018 Chevrolet Traverse

  • Updated January 9, 2017, 10:15 am
  •         by Justin King

The all-new crossover introduces a new 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with more torque than the existing V6.

General Motors has revealed the all-new 2018 Chevrolet Traverse at the North American International Auto Show.

The second-generation Traverse features a slightly boxier shape inspired by Chevy's full-size SUVs. The new shape and longer wheelbase provide more cargo room, passenger volume and third-row legroom.

Buyers will be able to choose from several new trim levels for the 2018 model year, starting with the blacked-out RS edition with a dark chrome grille, black bowtie and unique 20-inch wheels. The High Country edition focuses on luxury, with Loft Brown leather seating and 20-inch polished wheels, among other premium elements.

GM's full range of safety and assistance features are available. Options include automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, lane-keeping assist, surround vision and D-Optic LED headlamps.

The Traverse's 3.6-liter V6 has been revamped, bumping output from 281 horsepower to an estimated 305 ponies. A new Ecotec 2.0-liter turbocharged four is new for the range, delivering fewer horses (255) but more torque than the naturally-aspirated V6 (295 vs 260 lb-ft).

Get More Car Info

Both engines will be paired with a Hydra-Matic nine speed transmission, while all-wheel drive is an available option. The city/highway efficiency ratings are expected to be 18/25 mpg and 20/23 mpg, suggesting the four-cylinder will save fuel in the city but burn more on the highway.

GM has not yet announced pricing or arrival information for the 2018 Traverse.

Live images by Brian Williams.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h