Detroit LIVE: 2018 Chevrolet Traverse

The all-new crossover introduces a new 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with more torque than the existing V6.

General Motors has revealed the all-new 2018 Chevrolet Traverse at the North American International Auto Show.

The second-generation Traverse features a slightly boxier shape inspired by Chevy's full-size SUVs. The new shape and longer wheelbase provide more cargo room, passenger volume and third-row legroom.

Buyers will be able to choose from several new trim levels for the 2018 model year, starting with the blacked-out RS edition with a dark chrome grille, black bowtie and unique 20-inch wheels. The High Country edition focuses on luxury, with Loft Brown leather seating and 20-inch polished wheels, among other premium elements.

GM's full range of safety and assistance features are available. Options include automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, lane-keeping assist, surround vision and D-Optic LED headlamps.

The Traverse's 3.6-liter V6 has been revamped, bumping output from 281 horsepower to an estimated 305 ponies. A new Ecotec 2.0-liter turbocharged four is new for the range, delivering fewer horses (255) but more torque than the naturally-aspirated V6 (295 vs 260 lb-ft).

Both engines will be paired with a Hydra-Matic nine speed transmission, while all-wheel drive is an available option. The city/highway efficiency ratings are expected to be 18/25 mpg and 20/23 mpg, suggesting the four-cylinder will save fuel in the city but burn more on the highway.

GM has not yet announced pricing or arrival information for the 2018 Traverse.

Live images by Brian Williams.