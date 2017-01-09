Detroit: Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG introduce 2018 GLA lineup

  • Updated January 9, 2017, 7:00 am
  •         by Byron Hurd

New GLA250 and GLA45 bow in Detroit.

Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG brought their new GLA-Class lineup to the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, showing off updates to both the styling and feature content of their compact crossover models.

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA250
The 2018 GLA250 gets a mild exterior facelift, including new front and rear bumpers, some fresh wheel designs and standard LED lighting. Inside, the most obvious update is the standard inclusion of the 8" infotainment screen. Elsewhere, you'll find new seat coverings, new sail-pattern trim, a new instrument cluster and a standard rearview camera.

Tech aficionados will be pleased to learn that Android Auto compatibility has been added to the smartphone package and that a new parking assist package has been added with a surround-view camera.

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLA45
Like the GLA250, the AMG variant gets new interior and exterior touches. Inside, you'll find the GLA250's upgraded 8" screen; standard contrast-stitched MB-Tex dash material; and a new full-width, AMG-branded trim piece. The instrument cluster has also been redesigned, featuring new needles and numbering.

Outside, the GLA45 gets a new front fascia with redesigned radiator and air intake grilles. LED headlamps have also been made standard here. In the rear, the diffuser and components of the trim have been redesigned.

The big addition to the GLA45 is the new AMG Performance Studio Package. The "Yellow Night" model shown here is an example of that. Yellow trim highlights and unique, yellow-trimmed matte wheels are a dead-giveaway to the presence of this appearance package, which also includes matte grey stripes running along the full length of the car.

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 and Mercedes-AMG GLA45 will go on sale this summer; pricing should be announced just ahead of their arrival on dealer lots.

  

