Detroit LIVE: Mercedes celebrates AMG's 50th birthday with updated GT

  • Updated January 9, 2017, 12:10 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Mercedes is updating its range of AMG GT sports cars for the new model year.

Mercedes is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its high-performance AMG division with updates to its GT sports car line, along with an all-new model.

For the new model year all AMG GT models feature a new front end design that incorporates a 15-slat AMG Panamericana grille. Other tweaks include a revised lower bumper to accentuate the car's width and larger air inlets to improve cooling.

That new front end also houses some new technology. All AMG GT models will now include an active cooling system known as AIRPANEL. Borrowed from the AMG GT R, the AIRPANEL system uses electric motors to open vertical louvers in the bumper to increase cool airflow to the engine. When not required, the louvers shut to improve airflow around the vehicle.

The AMG GT's 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 carries over, but that mill is more powerful for the new model year. In base form the AMG GT now boasts 469 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque, marking improvements of 13 and 22, respectively. The AMG GT S gains 12 horsepower and 15 lb-ft of torque, raising its ratings to 515 horsepower and 494 lb-ft of torque.

New option packages for the AMG GT and GT S include the AMG Interior Night package (which adds an AMG performance steering wheel wrapped in DINAMICA microfiber and high-gloss black accents throughout) and the AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber package, which adds a front splitter, side fins, mirror housings, side skits and rear diffuser crafted from carbon fiber.

The big news for the AMG GT range is the addition of a new GT C Coupe model. Following the same basic blueprint as the GT C Roadster that was unveiled last year in Paris, the GT C Coupe features a wider rear track, larger wheels, improved aerodynamics, AMG RIDE CONTROL adaptive sports suspension and a rear-wheel steering system. The new model, which slots between the AMG GT S and GT R, also gets an electronic limited-slip rear differential.

Like its open-air counterpart, the GT C Coupe uses a 4.0L turbocharged V8 rated at 550 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque. Likewise, the Coupe matches the Roadster's 3.6 second 0-60 run, but edges out the convertible by 1mph with a top speed of 197mph.

Get More Car Info

In honor of AMG's 50th anniversary, Mercedes will launch the GT C Coupe with a unique "Edition 50" limited edition model. The "Edition 50" treatment will also be extended to the GT C Roadster.

Limited to just 50 units in each body configuration, the Edition 50 package includes designo Graphite Grey Magno exterior paint with black chrome accents on the car's side skirts, front splitter, fender fins, rear diffuser and tailpipes. Wheels also get black chrome accents.

Inside the Edition 50 cars get silver pearl/black nappa leather, performance steering wheel, unique badging and the Night Package fitted as standard.

Pricing for the updated Mercedes AMG GT range will be announced at a later date.

Live photos by Brian Williams.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h