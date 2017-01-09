Detroit LIVE: Nissan Vmotion 2.0 Concept

Nissan shows off the look of its future sedans.

Nissan has officially unveiled its Vmotion 2.0 design concept at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, giving us a hint at what the next generation of the company's sedans will look like.

You'd be forgiven for looking at the Vmotion 2.0 and immediately seeing Nissan's existing Maxima sedan. That's no accident. The Maxima was the first four-door in the lineup to completely embrace version 1.0 of Vmotion, so it stands to reason that the next generation of cars will wear an evolution of that styling.

What we expect is that this concept is a preview of the next Altima, now due for a complete redesign. Nissan claims the concept sports a 112-inch wheelbase--the upper end of midsize territory.

Though a production car may follow this down the road, there are quite a few elements of the Vmotion 2.0 concept that we'd never expect to see production. For starters, it sports "suicide" doors in the rear--great for showing off the fancy, futuristic interior; not so great for production viability in a family sedan.

The concept also sports front lighting that illuminates when its suite of semi-autonomous driving aids is enabled. Neat, for sure, but not exactly useful in the real world.

The Vmotion 2.0 is just about as impractical on the inside as it is on the outside, but that doesn't stop it from looking good. The beautiful wood trim in the doors and ultra-clean, simplistic dash-mounted screen are easy on the eyes, but not likely to make it into a $22,000 family car.

Live photos by Brian Williams and Byron Hurd.