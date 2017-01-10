Detroit LIVE: Infiniti QX50 Concept

  • Updated January 10, 2017, 9:14 am
  •         by Justin King

The concept hints at Infiniti's evolving design language and introduces autonomous technologies.

Infiniti unveiled its QX50 Concept--one of several crossovers on display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The QX50 concept is said to represent an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration that debuted early this year in Beijing. It carries over the same 'Powerful Elegance' design language, but with toned-down styling as the idea transitions one step closer to production reality.

Interior designers focused on achieving a "driver-centric" yet "passenger-minded" cabin, harmonizing styling with the modernized exterior. It promises to bring a refined design and improved craftsmanship.

The QX50 Concept also previews Infiniti's upcoming autonomous drive technologies, which will initially focus on maintaining driver engagement and acting as a 'co-pilot' rather than autopilot.

The company also exhibited its production-ready Variable Compression Turbo (VC-Turbo) engine in Detroit. Infiniti says the QX50 Concept "...demonstrates a potential application for INFINITI's production-ready VC-Turbo variable compression ratio engine."

Whether that will happen remains to be seen.

Live photos by Brian Williams.

  

