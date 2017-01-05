Detroit preview: Ram 1500 Rebel Black [Video]

  • Updated January 5, 2017, 12:01 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Ram is rolling out a new version of its Rebel pickup in Detroit.

Ram has announced plans to introduce a special edition of its 1500 Rebel pickup truck at the North American International Auto show in Detroit.

The special edition truck will be known simply as the Rebel Black. As you might have guessed from that name, the Rebel Black comes with plenty of blacked-out accents, including black wheels, brush guard and an all-back interior. The limited edition truck is, however, available in the standard Rebel's full color palette.

The Rebel Black's all-black interior includes heated seats with "Rebel" embroidery, anodized accents on the doors, center console and instrument cluster, and Light Slate Gray accent stitching in place of the Rebel's typical red. Black leather Katskin seats can be fitted as an optional upgrade.

"Adding the Rebel Black package to an already aggressive off-road truck will continue feeding the momentum Rebel is creating for the Ram Truck brand," said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand and Ram Brand, FCA - Global. "The Ram Rebel is unique in the full-size truck segment with 33-inch off-road tires, air suspension and custom interior details."

As with the regular Rebel, the Black edition comes standard with a 3.6L V6 and can be upgraded with an optional 5.7L HEMI V8. The V6 comes paired exclusively with four-wheel drive while the V8 can be had in 4x2 and 4x4 combinations.

Get More Car Info

The Ram 1500 Rebel Black will arrive in dealer showrooms in March with a starting MSRP of $45,590. A mandatory destination charge will tack on an additional $1,320.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h