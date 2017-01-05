Detroit preview: Ram 1500 Rebel Black [Video]

Ram is rolling out a new version of its Rebel pickup in Detroit.

Ram has announced plans to introduce a special edition of its 1500 Rebel pickup truck at the North American International Auto show in Detroit.

The special edition truck will be known simply as the Rebel Black. As you might have guessed from that name, the Rebel Black comes with plenty of blacked-out accents, including black wheels, brush guard and an all-back interior. The limited edition truck is, however, available in the standard Rebel's full color palette.

The Rebel Black's all-black interior includes heated seats with "Rebel" embroidery, anodized accents on the doors, center console and instrument cluster, and Light Slate Gray accent stitching in place of the Rebel's typical red. Black leather Katskin seats can be fitted as an optional upgrade.

"Adding the Rebel Black package to an already aggressive off-road truck will continue feeding the momentum Rebel is creating for the Ram Truck brand," said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand and Ram Brand, FCA - Global. "The Ram Rebel is unique in the full-size truck segment with 33-inch off-road tires, air suspension and custom interior details."

As with the regular Rebel, the Black edition comes standard with a 3.6L V6 and can be upgraded with an optional 5.7L HEMI V8. The V6 comes paired exclusively with four-wheel drive while the V8 can be had in 4x2 and 4x4 combinations.

The Ram 1500 Rebel Black will arrive in dealer showrooms in March with a starting MSRP of $45,590. A mandatory destination charge will tack on an additional $1,320.