Detroit LIVE: Volkswagen Atlas R-Line

The company is wasting no time launching a sportier appearance package to complement the standard Atlas.

Volkswagen has unveiled the Atlas R-Line, reworking the forthcoming three-row crossover to achieve a more performance-inspired appearance.

The R-Line package adds unique front and rear bumpers with a bit more chrome and less unpainted plastic. The front end boasts restyled air intakes, while the rear diffuser is finished in glossy black paint.

Standard equipment is said to be similar to that of the SE and SEL trims, but with 20-inch wheels, stainless-steel pedal covers and an R-Line steering wheel clip.

Engines also carry over, providing a choice between a 235-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder or a 276-pony 3.6-liter V6. All-wheel drive is only available with the V6 package.

The R-Line will follow after the basic Atlas packages arrive on the market this spring.

Live images by Brian Williams.