Detroit LIVE: Volkswagen unveils all-new 2018 Tiguan

The new Tiguan is nearly 11 inches longer than the outgoing model.

Volkswagen has introduced the brand-new, second-generation Tiguan at the Detroit Auto Show.

The 2018 Tiguan is essentially a stretched version of the model already offered in Europe that was developed specifically for the United States market. It's 10.7 inches longer than the current Tiguan, and it rides on Volkswagen's modular MQB platform.

The extra sheet metal allowed Volkswagen engineers to carve out space for a third row of seats, and it cleared up 57 percent more trunk space than before. The seven-seater configuration is standard on front-wheel drive models, but buyers who select all-wheel drive will halve to pay extra for it.

The new Tiguan is more upscale and high-tech inside than its predecessor. It boasts Volkswagen's newest Car-Net infotainment software, and it's available with an Audi-derived digital instrument cluster that's fully configurable. A rear-view camera come standard on all trim levels.

The list of available driving aids includes lane-keeping assist, a blind-spot monitoring system, adaptive cruise control that works even in stop-and-go traffic, forward collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian monitoring.

Power is provided by a turbocharged and direct-injected 2.0-liter TSI four-cylinder engine rated at 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission come standard, and 4Matic all-wheel drive is offered at an extra cost. Fuel economy and performance figures haven't been announced yet.

The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan will go on sale in the spring. Pricing information will be published closer to its on-sale date.

Live images by Brian Williams.