Did Lamborghini really set a Nurburgring record? [Video]

  • Updated March 3, 2017, 2:36 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Lamborghini's Nurburgring lap record is being called into question.

Earlier this week Lamborghini announced that its latest Huracan Performante set a new production vehicle lap record around Germany's Nurburgring, but a closer examination of Lamborghini's own video of the event has turned up some curious irregularities.
Admittedly, a few eyebrows were raised around the Leftlane newsroom when Lamborghini announced that its Huracan Performante had set a new lap record at the Nurburgring. After all, Lamborghini didn't just beat out the Porsche 918 Spyder by a few tenths, but rather by a full five-seconds — that's a lifetime when it comes to lap records.

Although we don't have any kind of concrete evidence that the Huracan Performante didn't get around the Nurburgring in 6:52, we have discovered some new information that at least leaves the door open to the possibility that Lamborghini fudged their numbers.

That evidence comes by way of a video posted to YouTube by Misha Charoudin. In that video Charoudin compares the Huracan's lap record vehicle to that of a Porsche 918 (the 918's video was actually from an early run that was 3 seconds slower than it's record time). Charoudin compared the onboard footage frame-by-frame, discovering that the Huracan was only faster than the 918 over 21 sections of the course. In comparison, the 918 was faster than the Huracan over 42 course segments. The two supercars matched each other's speeds over another 20 sections.

Moreover, Charoudin discovered a glaring discrepancy with Lamborghini's onboard data around the 4:28 mark. The Huracan's speed jumps from 131kph to 190kph (a difference of nearly 37mph) in just two frames, or 0.08 seconds.

Of course that glitch could be down to a fault with the onboard telemetry, but such a defect would call into question the Huracan's record run anyway.

So did Lamborghini fake its record-setting run? At this point it's impossible to say for sure, but we can't rule it out entirely either. We've reached out to Lamborghini for comment and we'll be sure to update this post if we hear anything back.

