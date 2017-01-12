Dodge announces Challenger SRT Demon

More powerful than the Hellcat, the Demon will debut at the New York Auto Show.

Dodge will introduce a new variant of the Challenger SRT named Demon at the New York Auto Show. The company promises the model will be even more extreme than the Hellcat.

Technical details are few and far between. All we know at this point is that the Challenger Demon will most likely take the power crown from the 707-horsepower Hellcat. It could also receive a performance-tuned version of the Challenger GT's all-wheel drive system, though nothing is official at this point. Regardless, Ford's next Shelby GT500 has a powerful new opponent to battle for muscle car supremacy.

"Most cars attempt to be everything to everybody. Then there are the rare few that revel in a single objective, rendering them totally irresistible to a subculture. The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is conceived, designed and engineered for a subculture of enthusiasts who know that a tenth is a car and a half second is your reputation," explained Dodge boss Tim Kuniskis.

Dodge's announcement was accompanied by a teaser video (embedded below), but enthusiasts hoping to learn more about the Challenger SRT Demon will be deeply disappointed. Luckily, the flick is only the first chapter in a short video series that promises to highlight the Demon's development process. A new installment will go live every week until Dodge's next muscle car makes its official debut in the Big Apple.