Dodge announces Challenger SRT Demon

  • Updated January 12, 2017, 3:04 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

More powerful than the Hellcat, the Demon will debut at the New York Auto Show.

Dodge will introduce a new variant of the Challenger SRT named Demon at the New York Auto Show. The company promises the model will be even more extreme than the Hellcat.

Technical details are few and far between. All we know at this point is that the Challenger Demon will most likely take the power crown from the 707-horsepower Hellcat. It could also receive a performance-tuned version of the Challenger GT's all-wheel drive system, though nothing is official at this point. Regardless, Ford's next Shelby GT500 has a powerful new opponent to battle for muscle car supremacy.

"Most cars attempt to be everything to everybody. Then there are the rare few that revel in a single objective, rendering them totally irresistible to a subculture. The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is conceived, designed and engineered for a subculture of enthusiasts who know that a tenth is a car and a half second is your reputation," explained Dodge boss Tim Kuniskis.

Dodge's announcement was accompanied by a teaser video (embedded below), but enthusiasts hoping to learn more about the Challenger SRT Demon will be deeply disappointed. Luckily, the flick is only the first chapter in a short video series that promises to highlight the Demon's development process. A new installment will go live every week until Dodge's next muscle car makes its official debut in the Big Apple.

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h