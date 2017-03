Dodge Demon teaser XII shows intake cooling tech [Video]

The Demon is claimed to offer the first production liquid-to-air chiller system for the charge air cooling system.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has released its 12th Dodge Challenger SRT Demon teaser video, this time highlighting its unique intake cooling technology.The Demon is claimed to be the first production car to ship from the factory with a liquid-to-air chiller for the charge air cooling system, reducing the temperature by up to 45 degrees Fahrenheit.Traditional systems use air or coolant to reduce the air induction temperature, but the Demon takes advantage of the interior air conditioning system to further shed heat."The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has distinct cooling advantages - enough to make the engine perform like it is running in the cold Alaskan air, even after a day of runs down the strip on a hot summer day," the company says.The Demon will be formally unveiled on April 11 at the New York International Auto Show.