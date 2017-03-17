Most Discussed

Other Challenger SRT Stories

Other Dodge Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

Dodge Demon teaser XII shows intake cooling tech [Video]

  • Updated March 30, 2017, 5:19 pm
  •         by Justin King

The Demon is claimed to offer the first production liquid-to-air chiller system for the charge air cooling system.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has released its 12th Dodge Challenger SRT Demon teaser video, this time highlighting its unique intake cooling technology.
Get More Car Info


The Demon is claimed to be the first production car to ship from the factory with a liquid-to-air chiller for the charge air cooling system, reducing the temperature by up to 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

Traditional systems use air or coolant to reduce the air induction temperature, but the Demon takes advantage of the interior air conditioning system to further shed heat.

"The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has distinct cooling advantages - enough to make the engine perform like it is running in the cold Alaskan air, even after a day of runs down the strip on a hot summer day," the company says.

The Demon will be formally unveiled on April 11 at the New York International Auto Show.

Now

Mitsubishi could sell Renault-badged sedans in Asia

Mitsubishi could help partner Renault sell more cars in Asia by adding some of the French brand's sedans and hatchbacks to its lineup. The tie-up is under consideration, but a final decision hasn't been made yet.    http://bit.ly/2mSa56n

 8h

George Barris' personal Ferrari 308 for sale

A Ferrari 308 GTS owned and customized by George Barris is for sale in Missouri. It features a specific body kit, BBS alloy wheels, and a custom digital instrument cluster, among other modifications. Importantly, it's only logged 8,000 miles and it's in perfect mechanical condition. It can be yours for the princely sum of $200,000.   http://bit.ly/2niRyvn

 9h

2018 BMW X3 M40i going on sale in October

The hotter version of the next-generation BMW X3 will go on sale across the United States in October, according to BMW Blog. Named M40i, it will use a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine rated at close to 400 horsepower.   http://bit.ly/2mRSkEk

 10h

Next BMW i car pushed back to 2021

BMW's i sub-brand won't launch a new car until 2021, the company has confirmed. Instead, the German brand is focusing on launching electric variants of existing cars like the MINI and the next-gen X3.   https://bloom.bg/2mRJp5M

 11h

Toyota to preview FJ successor in New York?

Toyota's next concept could preview the successor to the FJ Cruiser. Named FT-4X, the design study will debut next month at the New York Auto Show.    http://bit.ly/2mRMa77

 12h

Mercedes investing $11 billion in EVs

Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler is making an $11 billion investment to introduce 10 new electric cars by 2022, three years sooner than expected. The vehicles range from a GLC-sized crossover to a heavy-duty delivery truck.    http://bit.ly/2mRLIpr

 13h

Tesla releases Autopilot 8.1

Tesla has released Autopilot 8.1. The new software enables Autosteer to work at up to 80 mph, and it brings back the summon and auto lane change features.    http://bit.ly/2niOUpt

 14h

Is this the 2018 Jeep Wrangler?

Images that allegedly show the brand-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler have surfaced online. They're grainy, but they give us our best look yet at Jeep's next off-roader.   http://bit.ly/2mRZmc6

 15h

Skoda Vision E concept to debut in Shanghai

Skoda will introduce a new concept named Vision E during the Shanghai Auto Show. The model takes the form of a BMW X6-like crossover-coupe powered by an all-electric drivetrain. Skoda hints the concept is an accurate preview of a production model.    

 1d

Meet the 1,000-hp Toyota Corolla iM designed to drift

The Rockstar Energy drift team has turned Toyota's homely Corolla iM into a 1,000-horsepower drifting machine. Nearly every component inside and out has been upgraded by Papadakis Racing; notably, the iM is rear-wheel drive. It will participate in Formula Drift events around the nation.    http://bit.ly/2ng6bzq

 1d