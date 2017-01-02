Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to feature Drag Mode [Video]

  • Updated February 23, 2017, 9:11 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

The Dodge Challenger Demon was designed for the drag strip.

When Dodge sat down to create the Challenger Hellcat, it set out to make a well-round muscle car; one that could go like stink, but still corner, brake and be used as an everyday driver. The all-new Challenger Demon will not follow that blueprint.
Get More Car Info


In its seventh teaser video, called "Third Law," Dodge has revealed that its Challenger Demon will come with a Drag Mode. Dodge will fully detail the Demon's Drag Mode at a later date, but we imagine it will turn the muscle car into a 1/4 mile muncher.

In addition to its Drag Mode, the Challenger Demon will feature a unique suspension designed specifically for the drag strip. The suspension will use "old school" principles of softer springs for better weight transfers, but Dodge promises a modern twist thanks to a mechanical/electronic suspension. What that means we're not exactly sure, but a few cryptic hints seem to indicate that the vehicle will use its softest spring settings at wide open throttle, allowing maximum weight transfer. If the driver lifts, the suspension could firm back up, resulting in better lateral stability. We'll just have to wait and see if that guess is right.

Dodge also included this little Easter Egg with its latest tease: 13.5=575@500. Again, we don't know for sure what that means, but we have a guess. It's possible that the Demon will generate 13.5psi of boost from its supercharger, up from the 11.6psi generated from the Hellcat. Along with other power upgrades, that could mean the Demon will generate 575 lb-ft of torque at just 500rpm. In comparison, the Hellcat doesn't make that kind of twist until about 2,700 revs.

Dodge will fully unveil the Challenger Demon at the 2017 New York auto show.

Now

Volkswagen Arteon teased again

Volkswagen has released a new teaser image that previews the Arteon, a four-door coupe designed to replace the CC. Inspired by the Sport Coupe GTE concept, the Arteon will debut next month at the Detroit Auto Show.   

 6h

Carlos Ghosn to resign as Nissan CEO

Carlos Ghosn will step down as CEO of Nissan on April 1. He will be replaced by Hiroto Saikawa, an auto industry veteran who has worked for Nissan since 1977. Ghosn is stepping down to focus on expanding the Renault-Nissan Alliance. He remains the Alliance's CEO, the CEO of Renault, and the Chairman of Nissan.    http://bit.ly/2mfvXob

 6h

New Renault EV coming to Geneva

Renault will lift the veil off of a new electric vehicle during the Geneva Auto Show. Details are few and far between, but the automaker promises the car will be a big surprise.    

 7h

Audi releases S4 specs, pricing

The new Audi S4 is powered by a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine rated at 345 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 4.4 seconds, a figure that makes it half a second quicker than the outgoing model. The model is on sale now, and pricing starts at $51,875.   

 8h

New E-Class Cabriolet to debut in Geneva

Mercedes-Benz will introduce the next-generation E-Class Cabriolet at the Geneva Auto Show. The company has also confirmed a new AMG-badged concept will break cover at the show.    

 9h

McLaren video shows new Super Series drifting on the track

The next-generation model promises to improve track performance without sacrificing McLaren's legendary daily drivability.   http://bit.ly/2kZPFCS

 1d

Skoda previews updated Rapid

Volkswagen-owned Skoda has introduced the updated Rapid. The model receives minor visual tweaks such as revised headlights, and it's available with new engines that pollute less and use less fuel.   

 1d

Cadillac to roll out new infotainment system

The 2017 Cadillac CTS will usher in the next evolution of the brand's CUE infotainment system. The next-gen software is more intuitive to use and much faster, according to Cadillac officials.    

 1d

Mercedes-Benz planning new factory in Russia

Mercedes-Benz will build a new factory in Russia. Situated in the Moscow region, the plant will churn out SUVs and the E-Class when production starts in 2019. The new factory represents an investment of 250 million euros, and it will create about 1,000 new jobs.    

 1d

Range Rover plug-in hybrid coming next year?

Land Rover will introduce a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid version of the Range Rover next year, according to a new report. The model will look slightly different than the standard, non-hybrid variant, and it will be capable of driving on electricity alone for about 25 miles.   http://bit.ly/2kYvrt5

 1d