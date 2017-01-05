Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to start at $86,090

Most Discussed
Hyundai Kona delayed?
Labor issues have delayed Hyundai's entry-level Kona crossover, according to The Truth About Cars. As it stands, the Kona's production schedule has been halted.
Electric Subaru will be based on existing car
Subaru's first-ever electric car is coming by 2021. It will be a battery-powered variant of an existing car, not a standalone model. This approach slashes R&D costs and eliminates the need to create a partnership with another automaker. https://bloom.bg/2rKXLna
Hyundai could release high-performance Tucson
Hyundai's N division could launch a high-performance variant of the Tucson. "We have a good platform with the Tucson to make a high-performance SUV," said N boss Albert Biermann in an interview with Drive.
Uber - Pittsburgh relationship turning sour
Pittsburgh agreed to let Uber test experimental self-driving cars on its streets in exchange for jobs and free rides. The partnership started off on a high note, but city officials are now criticizing Uber for not holding up its end of the bargain.
New Renault Megane RS to debut this weekend
The next-generation Renault Megane RS will make its debut this weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix. Rumors indicate it could get a 300-horsepower version of the Alpine A110's turbocharged 1.8-liter engine. http://bit.ly/2rL1IrY
MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden dies
Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden has died of severe brain damage after getting hit by a Peugeot on his bicycle. The accident took place late last week on Italy's Adriatic coast. Footage from a security camera suggests 35-year old Hayden ran a stop sign, according to Italian newspaper Rimini Today.
Plug-in hybrid Subaru coming next year
Subaru will introduce a plug-in hybrid model next year, according to Bloomberg. The company is spending $1.2 billion on R&D this year to electrify several members of its lineup.
Indy pole sitter robbed at gunpoint
Scott Dixon, the pole sitter for this year's Indy 500, and retired driver Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint on Sunday night at a Taco Bell drive-thru not far from the historic racetrack. No one was injured in the robbery but the thieves made away with the drivers' wallets. Police announced a short while later that two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested and charged for the incident.
NY officials consider making Times Square car-free
City officials are considering making Times Square entirely car-free in the wake of the tragic incident that left one dead and 20 injured last week. "We're going to look at Times Square and see - obviously we'll look at some other key locations - if we have to do different things in our approach," said mayor Bill de Blasio in an interview with radio station WNYC. http://reut.rs/2r8GhV5
Nissan planning electric crossover
Nissan says it will eventually add a crossover to its electric vehicle lineup. http://bit.ly/2r92mCK