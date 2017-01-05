Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to start at $86,090

NY officials consider making Times Square car-free

City officials are considering making Times Square entirely car-free in the wake of the tragic incident that left one dead and 20 injured last week. "We're going to look at Times Square and see - obviously we'll look at some other key locations - if we have to do different things in our approach," said mayor Bill de Blasio in an interview with radio station WNYC. http://reut.rs/2r8GhV5