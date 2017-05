Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to start at $86,090

The Demon Crate, front passenger seat, rear seat and other accessories are available for just $1.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has announced pricing details for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.The most powerful production muscle car ever starts at $86,090 (including $1,700 gas-guzzler tax, $1,095 freight), marking a $20,000 premium over the 707-horsepower Hellcat and more than triple the Challenger's base price.The 'basic' Demon delivers 808 horsepower and 717 pound-feet of torque, but FCA offers a Demon Crate upgrade kit that bumps output to 840 ponies and 770 pound-feet of twist. Notably, the powertrain enhancement and other drag-strip accessories are available for just $1."Eighty-five thousand dollars is not just a number in a business case to Dodge; we know it's a lot of money and a significant up-charge over a Challenger Hellcat," said FCA passenger cars head Tim Kuniskis. "We worked very hard to build as much value into the Challenger SRT Demon as possible - features, performance and exclusivity that simply can't be duplicated with a goal of maintaining, and possibly even growing, as much future value as possible."If buyers want to put some of the stripped-out gear back into the car, the front passenger seat, rear seat and trunk carpet can also be purchased for the symbolic price of $1.Other upgrades include a $995 audio package with an 18-speaker sound system, a leather seat kit for $1,595, painted black satin hood for $1,995, satin black graphics for $3,495 and a power sunroof for $4,995.Production will kick off in Brampton, Ontario later this year with just 3,000 units headed to the US market and 300 allocated for Canada.