Dodge details all-wheel drive 2017 Challenger GT

All-wheel drive is only offered with the V6 engine.

Dodge is expanding the Challenger lineup with an all-wheel drive, GT-badged model.

The Challenger GT was previewed by a concept presented a few weeks ago at the SEMA show. It's powered by a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine tuned to deliver 305 horsepower at 6,350 rpm and 268 pound-feet of torque at 4,800 rpm. An eight-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted shift paddles is the only unit available.

Unsurprisingly, the GT's all-wheel drive system is similar to the one already offered on the Charger. That means 100 percent of the V6's torque is sent to the rear axle in normal driving conditions, a solution that saves fuel while ensuring the coupe retains the rear-biased handling enthusiasts seek. The front axle is automatically engaged when sensors detect that the rear wheels are losing traction.

Performance specifications haven't been announced yet. Fuel economy checks in at 18 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway.

The GT looks the same as its rear-wheel drive counterparts save for small GT emblems on both fenders. It comes standard with leather upholstery, front seats that are both heated and ventilated, a six-speaker sound system, as well as front and rear parking sensors.

The list of options includes a new GT interior package, which is priced at $995. It brings performance seats upholstered in leather and Alcantara, a nine-speaker Alpine audio system, and a performance steering wheel.

The 2017 Dodge Challenger GT carries a base price of $33,395 before a mandatory $1,095 destination charge is factored in. It will begin to arrive in Dodge showrooms nationwide in the first quarter of next year.