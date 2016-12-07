Dodge details all-wheel drive 2017 Challenger GT

  • Updated December 7, 2016, 3:40 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

All-wheel drive is only offered with the V6 engine.

Dodge is expanding the Challenger lineup with an all-wheel drive, GT-badged model.

The Challenger GT was previewed by a concept presented a few weeks ago at the SEMA show. It's powered by a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine tuned to deliver 305 horsepower at 6,350 rpm and 268 pound-feet of torque at 4,800 rpm. An eight-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted shift paddles is the only unit available.

Unsurprisingly, the GT's all-wheel drive system is similar to the one already offered on the Charger. That means 100 percent of the V6's torque is sent to the rear axle in normal driving conditions, a solution that saves fuel while ensuring the coupe retains the rear-biased handling enthusiasts seek. The front axle is automatically engaged when sensors detect that the rear wheels are losing traction.

Performance specifications haven't been announced yet. Fuel economy checks in at 18 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway.

The GT looks the same as its rear-wheel drive counterparts save for small GT emblems on both fenders. It comes standard with leather upholstery, front seats that are both heated and ventilated, a six-speaker sound system, as well as front and rear parking sensors.

Get More Car Info

The list of options includes a new GT interior package, which is priced at $995. It brings performance seats upholstered in leather and Alcantara, a nine-speaker Alpine audio system, and a performance steering wheel.

The 2017 Dodge Challenger GT carries a base price of $33,395 before a mandatory $1,095 destination charge is factored in. It will begin to arrive in Dodge showrooms nationwide in the first quarter of next year.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 19h