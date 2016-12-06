Dodge evaluating NASCAR return

  • Updated December 6, 2016, 3:39 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Dodge would presumably compete in the Sprint Cup series.

Dodge has revealed it's evaluating the best way to return to NASCAR.

Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne explained he ordered Dodge to pull out of the series because the brand couldn't afford to race anymore.

"I'm the one that made the decision to pull Dodge out. I am the guilty party at the table. In 2009 we came out of bankruptcy; we couldn't (justify) racing in NASCAR when I was trying to pay bills and make payroll," said the executive in an interview with Autoweek.

Machionne explained Dodge is in a different place now, and he's talking to NASCAR CEO Brian France about how to return to the sport. NASCAR executives recently confirmed they're looking at adding another automaker to the series, but they declined to reveal its identity.

Additional details about Dodge's return to NASCAR haven't been made public yet. The company would presumably compete in the top Sprint Cup series against rivals Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota.

Although Dodge hasn't officially built a NASCAR racer in years, that doesn't mean the company's models have been absent from the starting grid since. Several private teams have raced Dodge Challengers in the Xfinity Cup series without factory support, though they've never been as successful as rival teams that have a much bigger budget

  

