Dodge releases final (sort-of) Demon teaser

Teaser #13 showcases the new Demon's flexible fuel modes.

Dodge has released the final* teaser for its 2018 Challenger SRT Demon--the drag-oriented super-coupe slated to debut in New York next week.The teaser, titled "Fuel," focuses on just that. Included in the "Demon Crate" accessory bundle will be a plug-and-play ECU upgrade that includes a calibration for high-octane fuel.Once that is installed, drivers will be able to toggle the programming with the flip of a switch on the Demon's center stack."The Challenger SRT Demon is the first ever, factory production car designed to run on either track-preferred 100+ high-octane unleaded fuel or 91-octane unleaded fuel on demand," Dodge said in the accompanying announcement."The track preferred high-octane fuel is readily available at select gas stations, specialty shops and drag strips."We put the asterisk on "final" because apparently there's one more video in the pipeline. Yes, Dodge says this is the "last" teaser, but there's a bonus video that will "unlock" tomorrow. It will be titled "Judgement Day," and you can rest assured that we'll have it here at Leftlane just as soon as it breaks cover.You can check out "Fuel" below.