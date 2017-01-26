Dodge teases Challenger Demon 'Wide Body' [Video]

The car bears a cryptic license plate number (#2576@35) and wears massive 18x11-inch wheels.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has released a third teaser video for the upcoming Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

The car wears massive 18- by 11-inch wheels wrapped in "Demon Branded" Nitto NT05R 315/40R18 rubber front and rear. The company claims it is the first-ever factory production car built with drag radials.

"The new Challenger Demon wide-body is laser clearanced, and the entire chassis is e-coated for durability before final assembly," the company says.

The 11-inch wide wheels and high-profile drag radials required wider fender flares, stretching the Challenger's overall width by 3.5 inches. FCA suggests the widebody Challenger has a more "intimidating, purposeful stance."

Previous teasers have confirmed that the Demon will be a few hundred pounds lighter than a Hellcat, with an exaggerated hood-mounted scoop and other styling tweaks.

More details will be teased ahead of the Demon's April debut at the New York auto show.