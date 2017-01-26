Dodge teases Challenger Demon 'Wide Body' [Video]

  • Updated January 26, 2017, 9:19 am
  •         by Justin King

The car bears a cryptic license plate number (#2576@35) and wears massive 18x11-inch wheels.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has released a third teaser video for the upcoming Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

The car wears massive 18- by 11-inch wheels wrapped in "Demon Branded" Nitto NT05R 315/40R18 rubber front and rear. The company claims it is the first-ever factory production car built with drag radials.

"The new Challenger Demon wide-body is laser clearanced, and the entire chassis is e-coated for durability before final assembly," the company says.

The 11-inch wide wheels and high-profile drag radials required wider fender flares, stretching the Challenger's overall width by 3.5 inches. FCA suggests the widebody Challenger has a more "intimidating, purposeful stance."

Previous teasers have confirmed that the Demon will be a few hundred pounds lighter than a Hellcat, with an exaggerated hood-mounted scoop and other styling tweaks.

Get More Car Info

More details will be teased ahead of the Demon's April debut at the New York auto show.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h