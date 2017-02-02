Dodge teases Demon Crate

Dodge has released another teaser video for its upcoming Challenger SRT Demon.

Dodge has released a fourth teaser video previewing its upcoming 2018 Challenger SRT Demon . Dodge will officially unveil the new Demon model at the upcoming New York auto show.

Called "Crate," the teaser video features a person in a racing suit and helmet pulling out parts from a box. Dodge says those parts and tools are just some of the eighteen components that will come with the Demon. So what's included in the Demon crate? Dodge says the box includes Direct Connection Demon Performance Parts, Demon-branded track tools, Matching Demon spare wheels and a Demon Track Pack System.

Dodge admits that the Demon is "not intended for a road course," but says the muscle car can be setup for street or strip with the provided parts.

"Each customer can decide at the time of order, or once they own the car, or even on a moment's notice that they want their car to favor street performance, drag strip performance or something in between," Dodge said in a statement.

Dodge will release the fifth of a planned 14 teaser videos next week.