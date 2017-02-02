Dodge teases Demon's Performance Pages [Video]

The Dodge Demon will feature a comprehensive infotainment system.

Dodge has releases its ninth teaser video in the lead up to the unveiling of its high-performance Challenger SRT Demon model.The latest video features the Demon's SRT Performance Pages, which will be a unique section within the car's Uconnect infotainment system. There drivers will be able to find real-time data on horsepower and torque, intercooler temperatures and other information, such as engine oil pressure and transmission fluid temperature.Drivers will also be able to use the Performance Pages to keep track of the performance figures. The system will provide readouts for reaction time, 0-60, 0-100, eight-mile, quarter-mile and vehicle speed. G-forces readouts are also included.Dodge has also confirmed that the Demon's Performance Pages will have an integrated line-lock function, as well as the ability to set engine rpm for launch control. A shift light in the instrument cluster is also configurable.The Demon's Performance Pages will offer three different Drive Modes — Auto, Drag and Custom. The Auto mode allows for three different levels of suspension and steering settings, while Drag simply turns everything up to 11. The Custom setting allows for mixing and matching between the Auto and Drag settings.Dodge will officially unveil the Challenger Demon at next month's New York auto show.