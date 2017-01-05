DOJ launches criminal probe of Uber

  • May 5, 2017, 10:55 am
  •         by Byron Hurd

The Justice Department will investigate Uber for potential criminal wrongdoing.

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched in the wake of Uber's recent admission that it used proprietary software to evade detection in cities where it had not been approved to operate.
In cities where it was operating without sanctions, the ride-hailing company's drivers employed software referred to internally as "Greyball" to evade detection.

If Uber is to be believed, the genesis of Greyball was benign enough. It was originally engineered to help drivers combat fraud and threats to their personal safety, built to run requests against a database of riders who were no longer welcome (when you read "Greyball," think "blackballing," only more disruptive) was also being used to deny ride requests to government officials who were attempting to discern whether Uber was operating illegally.

The existence of the software was revealed by The New York Times in March, Reuters reports, and Uber has since acknowledged that it was in use for those purposes in at least one major city (Portland, OR) before the company was allowed to conduct business. Uber has since banned its use.

The wire service has confirmed that Uber received a subpoena from a Northern California grand jury requesting information about Greyball. As grand jury proceedings are secret and the Justice Department does not comment on the existence of criminal investigations, it will likely be some time before the full extent of the probe comes to light.
 1d