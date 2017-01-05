DoJ files lawsuit against FCA over diesel emissions

Indy pole sitter robbed at gunpoint

Scott Dixon, the pole sitter for this year's Indy 500, and retired driver Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint on Sunday night at a Taco Bell drive-thru not far from the historic racetrack. No one was injured in the robbery but the thieves made away with the drivers' wallets. Police announced a short while later that two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested and charged for the incident.