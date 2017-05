DoJ files lawsuit against FCA over diesel emissions

The company vows to 'defend itself vigorously' against any claim that it deliberately schemed to install defeat devices.

The US Department of Justice's Environmental and Natural Resources Division has apparently filed a civil lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles over allegations of illegal diesel emissions systems."FCA US is currently reviewing the complaint, but is disappointed that the DOJ-ENRD has chosen to file this lawsuit," the automaker said in a statement. "The Company intends to defend itself vigorously, particularly against any claims that the Company engaged in any deliberate scheme to install defeat devices to cheat U.S. emissions tests."After "working with ... the EPA and California Air Resources Board ... for many months," FCA recently revised its emissions control software to seek certification for the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 diesel vehicles. The apparently hoped a promise to install the new software in 2014-2016 vehicles might help it avoid enforcement action."FCA US believes this will address the agencies' concerns regarding the emissions software calibrations in those vehicles," the statement added.Separate reports suggest the automaker is currently involved in settlement negotiations with US regulators.