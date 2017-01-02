DS 7 crossover spied ahead of Geneva debut

  • Updated February 11, 2017, 5:20 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The Citroen-owned brand is trying to reach a bigger chunk of the premium segment.

Low-resolution amateur spy shots have given us an early look at the DS 7 Crossback. The Peugeot-Citroen-owned brand will present its next crossover in a few short weeks during the annual Geneva Auto Show.


The soft-roader was spotted without any camouflage on the streets of Paris, France. Up front, it gets a hexagonal grille flanked by sharp headlights, design cues that give it an Audi-esque look. Two vertical strips of LED daytime running lights emphasize the 7's width.

The 7 could pass as virtually anything when viewed from the side. There are no defining styling cues that help it stand out as a DS, which is disappointing considering the head-turning concepts we've seen from the brand since it was spun off from Citroen. The photographer who captured the pictures and sent them to website Citronfeng didn't shoot the crossover's back end.

Under the predictable sheet metal lies Peugeot's modular EMP2 platform. Expect the DS 7 to offer turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline- and diesel-powered engines, as well as manual and automatic transmissions. Front-wheel drive will come standard, but it's too early to tell whether all-wheel drive will be offered at an extra cost.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, we imagine DS will introduce the 7 Sportback online before the Geneva show opens its doors. The crossover will arrive in showrooms across Europe and in China in the coming months.
  

DS 7 Crossback spied camo-free

