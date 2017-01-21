DS E-Tense concept headed to production?

  • Updated January 21, 2017, 8:20 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

DS' electric halo model could debut before the turn of the decade.

PSA Peugeot-Citroën's upmarket DS brand turned heads when it introduced the E-Tense concept (pictured) at last year's Geneva Auto Show. While the coupe was written off as a simple design study built for the auto show circuit, British magazine Autocar has learned it's steadily moving towards production.

Recent trademark filings indicate the E-Tense will spawn a production model positioned at the very top of the DS lineup. The halo car will retain the concept's electric drivetrain, though it's too early to provide technical specifications. However, it's safe to assume the tech packed in the brand's Formula E racer will trickle down to its supercar.

An expensive, battery-powered coupe will undoubtedly be a low-volume model, so it's not a priority for the young automaker. DS is currently focusing the bulk of its resources on launching more mainstream cars. Its next new model will be introduced online in a few short weeks, and it will be shown to the public in April during the Shanghai Auto Show. Car News China reports it will be the brand's new flagship, but whether it will take the form of a sedan or a SUV is anyone's guess at this point.

The upcoming Geneva and Shanghai shows will give DS an opportunity to outline how it plans on becoming a world-class premium brand worthy of taking on big names like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus.

RELATED CARS
2017 Alfa Romeo 4C
2017 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider

Photo by Ronan Glon.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h