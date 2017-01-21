DS E-Tense concept headed to production?

DS' electric halo model could debut before the turn of the decade.

PSA Peugeot-Citroën's upmarket DS brand turned heads when it introduced the E-Tense concept (pictured) at last year's Geneva Auto Show. While the coupe was written off as a simple design study built for the auto show circuit, British magazine Autocar has learned it's steadily moving towards production.

Recent trademark filings indicate the E-Tense will spawn a production model positioned at the very top of the DS lineup. The halo car will retain the concept's electric drivetrain, though it's too early to provide technical specifications. However, it's safe to assume the tech packed in the brand's Formula E racer will trickle down to its supercar.

An expensive, battery-powered coupe will undoubtedly be a low-volume model, so it's not a priority for the young automaker. DS is currently focusing the bulk of its resources on launching more mainstream cars. Its next new model will be introduced online in a few short weeks, and it will be shown to the public in April during the Shanghai Auto Show. Car News China reports it will be the brand's new flagship, but whether it will take the form of a sedan or a SUV is anyone's guess at this point.

The upcoming Geneva and Shanghai shows will give DS an opportunity to outline how it plans on becoming a world-class premium brand worthy of taking on big names like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus.

Photo by Ronan Glon.