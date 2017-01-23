Electric powertrains to transform VW's GTI 'formula'

  • Updated January 23, 2017, 12:58 pm
  •         by Justin King

A VW executive has hinted at an electric all-wheel-drive system to make the car more fun to drive.

The first car to be launched under Volkswagen's all-electric ID brand could also bear the venerable GTI badge.

The first ID concept, revealed in Paris, was presented as a futuristic evolution of the Golf, with a shorter overall length but longer wheelbase. In its basic form with a 168-horsepower electric motor, drivers could expect to get to 60 mph in less than eight seconds and top out at 99 mph.

VW's sales and marketing head, Juergen Stackmann, has now hinted at a more powerful edition that will carry forward the GTI name in an all-electric package.

"Today we are really successful in having a range of performance, especially at Volkswagen," he told Auto Express. "We need to recreate this with e-mobility."

Get More Car Info

The company expects to start with a "rational approach" to suit everyday use, filling the same role the Golf serves in VW's traditionally powered lineup. But eventually a GTI edition could offer more range, quicker acceleration "and maybe also 4WD."

The first ID car is slated to arrive on the market in 2020.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h