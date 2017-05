Elio Motors needs $376M to build three-wheeler

The startup still wants to begin building its cheap three-wheeler, but not until 2018 -- and only if it can raise some serious capital.

Elio Motors has reportedly upped the investment requirements necessary to build its affordable three-wheeled automobile The company's latest 1-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, spotted by Jalopnik , indicates that $376 million is now the expected price tag for bringing the three-wheeler to market."Our previous funding requirement was $312 million, which did not include approximately $64 million in supplier equipment commitments," the filing said. "Several major suppliers have committed to our project, and will share in the additional cost of engineering and equipment."Elio's net loss has apparently more than doubled to nearly $53 million, with a total accumulated deficit of more than $141 million."In order to reduce costs, effective January 1, 2017, the Company furloughed a significant portion of the engineering, manufacturing, and sales and marketing workforce," the filing adds. "At this time the Company is focusing its efforts on raising capital through a combination of debt and equity offerings."The company is now aiming to begin production in 2018, if it succeeds in raising the necessary funding.