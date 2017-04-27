Elon Musk meets top Chinese officials; factory talks underway?

The event marks the first time Vice Premier Wang Yang has met an automotive executive for a one-on-one chat.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk traveled to China this week for an unannounced visit with Vice Premier Wang Yang, one of the country's highest economic officials.

China's official Xinhua news agency published a Twitter photo showing the executive chatting with Wang in Beijing. The event marks the first time the Vice Premier has met with an automotive executive one-on-one, according to a Fortune report.

Musk in 2014 said there was "no question" the company will eventually establish a production facility in China, forecasting that sales in the country "could be as big as the US market, maybe bigger."

RELATED CARS 2017 Tesla Model X 2016 Tesla Model S



Like all foreign automakers, Tesla must establish a 50:50 joint venture with a local automaker to build cars in China. The government earlier this week indicated a willingness to begin winding down the requirements. It is unclear if the timing of Musk's visit and the joint-venture reports is merely coincidental.

Tesla previously suggested China is the frontrunner to become the company's first foreign production hub.