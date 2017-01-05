Elon Musk says ride sharing obviates need for Tesla bus

  • May 4, 2017, 11:41 am
  •         by Justin King

The company is still considering a Model X-like vehicle with a higher passenger density, potentially accommodating up to a dozen riders.

Tesla Motors is reconsidering an electric minibus as the company expands its vision for a crowdsourced ridesharing fleet of customer-owned vehicles.

Known as the 'Tesla Network,' the company's platform will allow owners to make money from their vehicle when it would otherwise sit parked. Owners will be able to choose who is allowed to ride in their vehicle, restricting availability to just friends or riders with five-star ratings.

During a TED interview, Musk said he expects the convergence of ride sharing and full autonomy to be cheaper than purchasing a bus ticket.

In an investor conference call yesterday, he added a bit more detail and suggested a ridesharing service that is cheaper than riding a bus will eliminate the demand for more buses.

The executive spent some more time thinking about the company's plan to build a minibus and concluded that it might not make sense in a market dominated by autonomous ridesharing vehicles.

The company still sees merit in a model with higher passenger density, but it could take the form of a large Model X-like vehicle that could fit up to a dozen passengers.

