Elon Musk wants tunnels to ferry cars on 130-mph sleds [Video]

The Boring Company aims to launch an extensive 3D tunneling project under Los Angeles.

Elon Musk has shed more light on his tunneling ambitions, presented in a demonstration video at his recent TED Talk Rather than focusing on large tunnels that can fit multiple lanes of traffic and room for emergency vehicles, Musk's startup -- dubbed The Boring Company -- wants to shrink the bore down to around 12 feet and ferry vehicles on a "car skate" that enters the tunnel network via elevators.The approach may seem overly complicated, but Musk argues that sleds have several key advantages and can theoretically operate around 230 mph since "there's no speed limit here." A smaller bore also has a tiny cross-section compared to current multiple-lane tunnels, potentially allowing tunneling machines to drill much faster.The executive admits that cost is perhaps the biggest factor inhibiting wider adoption of tunnels, with costs of around $1 billion or more per mile for some modern projects."I think we need to have at least a ten-fold improvement in the cost per mile of tunneling," he says.Aside from using smaller diameter tunnels, decreasing costs will require a leap in technology for boring machines. The Boring Company wants to build a machine that seamlessly cuts the tunnel while reinforcing the wall. The startup will also attempt to push machinery closer to its thermal and power limits.The company has a pet snail called Gary (of SpongeBob SquarePants) to serve as a motivation and set a speed goal."He's capable of going 14 times faster than a tunnel boring machine," Musk says. "We want to beat Gary ... Victory is beating the snail."