Elon Musk, Uber CEO join Trump's economic advisory team

President-elect Donald Trump has invited Tesla Motors chief executive Elon Musk and Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to join his strategic and policy forum Trump has populated the economic advisory team with top executives spanning a wide range of industries. Musk and Kalanick represent Silicon Valley's rising stars in the automotive industry, while General Motors CEO Mary Barra will give a voice to established automakers.The incoming president caused concern in the auto industry after criticizing domestic companies for moving manufacturing to Mexico. He threatened to impose tariffs on products built by such companies, though it is unclear if the campaign rhetoric will translate into policy.Following Trump's surprise election victory, some US automakers voiced optimism that the incoming administration can succeed in beneficial collaboration rather than maintaining an adversarial relationship. Lobbyists quickly pushed for a review of the Environmental Protection Agency's tightening emissions regulations, apparently hoping the Republican leadership will intervene and loosen the mandates.The strategic forum also includes current and former chief executives from the Cleveland Clinic, General Electric, Walt Disney Company, Walmart, IBM, BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase and Boeing, among other companies.