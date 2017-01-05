Elon Musk's 'Boring Company' hints at underground hyperloop

  • May 17, 2017, 4:29 pm
  •         by Justin King

Before building the hyperloop, the company wants to fill the tunnels with autonomous sleds traveling at 125 mph.

Elon Musk's 'Boring Company' startup has continued to release details of its plan and vision for disrupting the tunneling business and improving transportation.
Like SpaceX, the Boring Company will focus on reducing costs to a fraction of current tunneling rates per mile. Some tunnel boring projects currently burn around $1 billion per mile, or more than 10 times higher than the investment levels that could make a tunnel network feasible.

Looking beyond current tunneling designs optimized for either cars or light rail, the startup wants to use electric sleds to ferry vehicles at speeds of 125 mph in urban settings. Drivers would simply pull their car onto a sled, which then autonomously completes the high-speed journey.

The Boring Company suggests low-cost tunnels could eventually make a subterranean Hyperloop system viable for extremely quick journeys across the country -- from New York to Washington DC in less than a half hour.

"To solve the problem of soul-destroying traffic, roads must go 3D, which means either flying cars or tunnels," the company says on a FAQ page. "Unlike flying cars, tunnels are weatherproof, out of sight and won't fall on your head. A large network of road tunnels many levels deep would fix congestion in any city, no matter how large it grew (just keep adding levels)."


