Elon Musks' Hyperloop competition kicks off this weekend

  • Updated January 28, 2017, 4:59 pm
  •         by Ben Hsu

30 teams will compete to build the pod of the future.

The foundations of a potentially new type of transportation are being laid this weekend a the first SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition.

The brain child of Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, the Hyperloop concept is basically a pneumatic tube that accelerates a transport "pod" through a vacuum. Because there is little to no air resistance, the pod can theoretically travel at 700 mph over hundreds of miles.

Musk has stated that he is too busy with his existing companies to develop the Hyperloop himself. As a result, he released development to the public and let SpaceX host an open competition.

The contest will host 30 teams, drawn from a pool of more than 1,200 applicants, at SpaceX's Hawthorne, California headquarters. Many of the contestant teams are from universities, including MIT, RMIT, Virginia Tech, University of Washington, and UC Irvine. However, there are also teams consisting of a coalition of universities, groups of independent engineers from various countries, and even one high school team from Houston, Texas. Full a rundown of the competing teams, check out Business Insider.

While this weekend's competition focuses on pod design, this summer a second competition will focus on pod speed.

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h