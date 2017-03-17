Elon Musk's latest startup aims to merge humans with AI tech

Most Discussed
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Future of diesel looks bleak, according to Volvo
Volvo's top executive has cast doubts on the future of diesel. "Looking further down the line, diesel will not be able to help us. Only electrification can," opined company CEO Hakan Samuelsson. http://bit.ly/2nbEcks
Jaguar planning long-wheelbase XE for China
Jaguar is in the final stages of developing a long-wheelbase variant of the XE, its entry-level sedan. Likely called XEL, the model is being developed exclusively for the Chinese market. We'll see it next month during the Shanghai Auto Show. http://bit.ly/2nbG4K8
Uber wants Waymo's lawsuit to be negotiated privately
Mobility giant Uber is fighting to keep Alphabet Inc. (Owner of Google and autonomous vehicle developer Waymo) from arguing the intellectual property theft and unfair competition elements of its lawsuit in public court, Automotive News reports. Uber's lawyers filed a motion Monday to request an arbitration hearing. http://bit.ly/2ncxZ83
NIO gets $600M investment
Chinese Google rival Baidu has invested $600 million in a startup electric car manufacturer named NIO. The money will be used to put an all-electric hatchback on the road by 2020. http://reut.rs/2nbzfbt
Volvo focusing on EVs, not hydrogen
Volvo is focusing on electrification, and company boss Hakan Samuelsson doesn't believe hydrogen is the fuel of the future. He points out an all-new infrastructure is needed before hydrogen cars can become mainstream. http://bit.ly/2nbEcks
Ford to make "significant" investment in three plants
Ford is expected to announce "significant" investment in three of its Michigan factories. Ford hasn't commented on the report, and the UAW is keeping silent. http://detne.ws/2nbzuTS
Nissan adding third GT-R trim line
Nissan will introduce the mid-level GT-R Track Edition at the New York auto show. http://bit.ly/2naem0s
Tesla takes aim at BMW, Mercedes-Benz compacts
After revealing the new Model 3 release candidate last week, Telsa CEO Elon Musk touched on Tesla's production ramp-up strategy for its new volume model. If the EV automaker can hold to its forecasts, it will produce half a million units in 2018--unprecedented for a ground-up vehicle launch, says Bloomberg. http://bloom.bg/2nF2FCU
China to get a Buick plug-in
GM will soon introduce a re-badged version of its Chevrolet Volt in China known as the Buick Velite 5. http://bit.ly/2nnwIfW