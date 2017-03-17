Embattled Uber exec made $120M from Google car project

  • April 4, 2017, 10:58 am
  • Apr 4, 2017, 10:58 am
  •         by Justin King

The lawsuit accuses Anthony Levandowski of involvement in two other competing startups before he resigned from Alphabet.

The former head of Google's self-driving car project, Anthony Levandowski, reportedly landed a $120 million payout from the company before resigning to launch Otto, according to legal filings in Waymo's lawsuit against Uber.


Waymo has accused Levandowski of involvement in two other startups while still on Alphabet's payroll. He allegedly held an ownership stake in Odin Wave and had a relationship with Tyto Lidar, which was later acquired by Otto.

"Throughout this process, Levandowski never disclosed a relationship with Tyto and its employees," Waymo lawyers claim, according to documents reviewed by CNBC. "Google now believes that Levandowski in fact had a relationship with Tyto and its employees that conflicted with Levandowski's duties to Google."

Waymo has also accused Uber of "willfully" limiting its search for documents after Levandowski asserted his Fifth Amendment rights. The ride-hailing company has only produced 900 documents, far short of the 14,000 files allegedly stolen from his previous employer.

"Uber's conduct plainly is designed to delay the expedited proceedings ordered by this Court and stonewall Waymo's request for preliminary relief," the filing says, as quoted by Recode. "Specifically, for purposes of Waymo's motion for preliminary injunction, the Court should issue an adverse inference that the downloaded files were and continue to be used by Uber in the development of its custom LiDAR system."

Uber's attorneys appear to be preparing for a protracted legal battle, arguing that without testimony from Levandowski the company will have to prove that its autonomous driving hardware was not developed with stolen proprietary technology.

Waymo is pushing the judge to order an injunction that could force Uber to halt its autonomous car project.

