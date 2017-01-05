Emblematic Lincoln hot rod headed to auction

Scrape could fetch up to $400,000.

One of the most influential hot rods ever built is scheduled to cross the auction block next month in Santa Monica, California.

Named Scrape, the build is the brainchild of former Hot Rod Magazine editor Terry Cook. The project started in the early 1990s when he bought a 1939 Lincoln Zephyr that had spent 23 years sitting in a barn in Maine. Finding a donor car was easier said than done because enthusiasts weren't open to the idea of chopping up a car that could be restored.

Cook mixed and matched parts from different years of the Zephyr's production run, and he dropped the finished product to within a few sixteenths of an inch off the ground. The original V12 engine was sold and replaced by a small-block V8 from a 1978 Chevrolet Caprice wagon, while the steel suspension was replaced by hydraulics.

Long, low, and wide, the final product was finished in 1998. It appeared at car shows all around the nation, and on the cover of countless magazines. Hot Wheels even made a 1/18-scale replica of it.

RELATED CARS 2017 Lincoln MKT 2017 Lincoln MKX 2017 Lincoln Navigator 2017 Lincoln Navigator L 2016 Lincoln MKZ 2017 Lincoln MKC

The Petersen Museum in Los Angeles purchased Scrape in 2000 for a quarter of a million dollars. It has changed hands several times since. Notably, the current owner painted it black, tinted the windows, and fitted steel wheels with metal hubcaps. A more modern suspension system was also fitted, according to Hemmings.

Owning a piece of hot-rodding history comes at a price. Auction house RM Sotheby's predicts Scrape will sell for anywhere between $300,000 and $400,000.