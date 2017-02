England's Zenos files for bankruptcy

Zenos was founded in 2012 by former Lotus and Caterham employees.

A young British automaker named Zenos has filed for bankruptcy.The company was recently taken over by a business recovery firm in London. It's looking for new investors, according to British magazine Autocar , but we don't know whether it has found any yet. Zenos hasn't released official information about its financial situation.Far from a household name, Zenos was founded in 2012 by former Lotus and Caterham employees. It aimed to build innovative, lightweight, and affordable British sports cars, according to its mission statement.Its first car was named E10. Designed to hit the track, it made back-to-the-basics sports cars like the Lotus Elise and the Alfa Romeo 4C look like Buicks. It didn't come standard with a windshield, and its cabin was devoid of all equipment deemed superfluous -- including the windows, the airbags, the roof, and anything resembling trim.The E10 (pictured) was powered by a naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 200 horsepower, an impressive amount of grunt in a car that tips the scale at under 1,600 pounds. The E10 S received a turbocharged turbo four, while the range-topping E10 R used Ford's 350-horsepower, 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder.While many boutique models are only sold on the other side of the pond, the Zenos E10 was offered in the United States as a rolling chassis. Pricing started at $47,000, but sales weren't high enough to keep the company afloat.Zenos will launch new models if it manages to attract investors in a timely manner."We still believe that our products offer unrivaled affordable fun and we have already made very good progress in developing the next product in our strategy," said company boss Mark Edwards in an interview with Autocar.