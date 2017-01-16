EV completes Dakar Rally after third attempt

  • Updated January 16, 2017, 3:49 pm
  •         by Justin King

The Acciona 4x4 is the first vehicle to ever complete the brutal event without using a single drop of fuel or emitting any CO2.

A zero-emissions vehicle has crossed the finish line at the Dakar Rally for the first time ever.


Backed by Spanish renewable energy company Acciona, the EcoPowered 4x4 is powered by a 340-horsepower electric motor and six ultra-fast charging lithium battery modules.

In its 39th year, the latest Dakar Rally route had to be modified at the last minute when the Rio Grande flooded. The EV successfully completed all 12 stages, some sections spanning more than 300 miles, across the South American countries of Paraguay, Bolivia and Argentina.

"This year's Dakar was very tough, with some very intense stages complicated by the weather, and the altitude in Bolivia," said pilot Ariel Jatón. "It was the most grueling race in South America, so we are thrilled to have reached the finish line, particularly in an electric car."

More than a quarter of the entries in the Cars class dropped out of this year's rally, reflecting the challenging conditions. The Acciona racer made two unsuccessful attempts before finishing the race this year.




  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h