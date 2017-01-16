EV completes Dakar Rally after third attempt

The Acciona 4x4 is the first vehicle to ever complete the brutal event without using a single drop of fuel or emitting any CO2.

A zero-emissions vehicle has crossed the finish line at the Dakar Rally for the first time ever.Backed by Spanish renewable energy company Acciona, the EcoPowered 4x4 is powered by a 340-horsepower electric motor and six ultra-fast charging lithium battery modules.In its 39th year, the latest Dakar Rally route had to be modified at the last minute when the Rio Grande flooded. The EV successfully completed all 12 stages, some sections spanning more than 300 miles, across the South American countries of Paraguay, Bolivia and Argentina."This year's Dakar was very tough, with some very intense stages complicated by the weather, and the altitude in Bolivia," said pilot Ariel Jatón. "It was the most grueling race in South America, so we are thrilled to have reached the finish line, particularly in an electric car."More than a quarter of the entries in the Cars class dropped out of this year's rally, reflecting the challenging conditions. The Acciona racer made two unsuccessful attempts before finishing the race this year.