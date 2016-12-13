EV startup Rivian to buy former Mitsubishi factory

  • Updated December 13, 2016, 5:14 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The deal to buy the factory will be finalized on January 3rd of next year.

A Michigan-based startup named Rivian Automotive is in talks to buy a former Mitsubishi factory in Normal, Illinois, that shut down earlier this year.


Speaking to Reuters, city and state officials explained Rivian plans on re-opening the factory in about five years. The company wants to inject $175 million into the facility by 2024 in order to build electric vehicles equipped with self-driving software. In other words, we can add Rivian to the growing list of domestic and overseas automakers who want a slice of Tesla's market share.

If everything goes according to plan, Rivian's Illinois factory will employ about 500 workers in 2021, and the company plans to ultimately double that figure. The startup brand is "developing an integrated portfolio of vehicles and services to advance the shift to sustainable mobility," according to a press release.

Rivian was founded in 2009 by MIT graduate R.J Scaringe. The company currently has 50 employees on its payroll, including Lawrence Achram, Chrysler's former vice president, and Larry Erickson, a former General Motors and Ford designer. When we'll see the company's first car is anyone's guess at this point; its official website is a dark gray page that simply says "coming soon."

The deal to buy Mitsubishi's Illinois plant will be finalized on January 3, 2017.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h