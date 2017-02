EV startup Rivian to buy former Mitsubishi factory

The deal to buy the factory will be finalized on January 3rd of next year.

A Michigan-based startup named Rivian Automotive is in talks to buy a former Mitsubishi factory in Normal, Illinois, that shut down earlier this year.Speaking to Reuters , city and state officials explained Rivian plans on re-opening the factory in about five years. The company wants to inject $175 million into the facility by 2024 in order to build electric vehicles equipped with self-driving software. In other words, we can add Rivian to the growing list of domestic and overseas automakers who want a slice of Tesla's market share.If everything goes according to plan, Rivian's Illinois factory will employ about 500 workers in 2021, and the company plans to ultimately double that figure. The startup brand is "developing an integrated portfolio of vehicles and services to advance the shift to sustainable mobility," according to a press release.Rivian was founded in 2009 by MIT graduate R.J Scaringe. The company currently has 50 employees on its payroll, including Lawrence Achram, Chrysler's former vice president, and Larry Erickson, a former General Motors and Ford designer. When we'll see the company's first car is anyone's guess at this point; its official website is a dark gray page that simply says "coming soon."The deal to buy Mitsubishi's Illinois plant will be finalized on January 3, 2017.