Exomotive kit turns Miata into off-road buggy

  • May 16, 2017, 5:21 am
  • May 16, 2017, 5:21 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Here's what you can do with that rusty Miata in your driveway.

Early examples of the Mazda MX-5 Miata are known for two things. First, they provide a pure driving experience that very few roadsters can match. Second, they rust really, really well. An American company named Exomotive has come up with a solution for older Miatas with terminal rust issues, and there's no bondo required.
The company offers a kit that lets skilled DIYers turn a first- or second-generation Miata into an off-road buggy. Named simply Off-Road, the model is essentially a more rugged version of the standard Exocet, which is an Ariel Atom-like track toy. The best part is that it's street-legal in some states.

The engine, the transmission, the steering system, and the suspension are all standard-issue Miata parts. The kit includes a lift kit, and the finished product boasts over a foot of ground clearance. Most of the electric system is sourced from the Miata parts bin, too.

The mechanical components are bolted to a lightweight tubular chassis developed in-house. The Off-Road offers space for two passengers in a stripped-down cabin with bucket seats, a steering wheel, an analog instrument cluster, and not a whole lot else. A full roll cage protects the occupants, but wearing a helmet is recommended.

If you're ready for off-road action, find a donor Miata (or hack up that ratty first-gen model you've been thinking of selling) and get your toolbox out. Alternatively, you can browse Craigslist and buy the components required one at a time.
