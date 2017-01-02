Faraday Future aiming for 2018 production at small factory?

Volkswagen confirms budget brand

Volkswagen will launch a low-cost brand in China, company officials have confirmed. The yet-unnamed division will be to Volkswagen what Renault is to Dacia. It will launch in 2019, and its entry-level model will cost approximately $10,000. As of writing, there are no plans to introduce the division on the U.S. market. http://bit.ly/2lBvVt8