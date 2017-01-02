Faraday Future aiming for 2018 production at small factory?

  • Updated February 21, 2017, 2:32 pm
  •         by Justin King

A government official has contradicted FF's official claim that it has not scaled back its original plans.

Faraday Future is reportedly aiming to kick off production at a scaled-down factory in Nevada by 2018, according to Nevada's office of economic development.


Reports of a smaller factory emerged after numerous reports detailed alleged money struggles at the China-backed startup. The company denied the claims, arguing that it has not backed down from its promise to build a $1 billion factory in North Las Vegas.

Speaking to The Record-Courier, the executive director of the governor's office of economic development, Steve Hill, appeared to corroborate the reports pointing to a smaller factory footprint. He suggests FF will "phase the construction," starting with a 650,000-square-foot facility capable of building up to 12,000 vehicles annually.

"Frankly I think it's a smart strategy," he added.

The agency immediately faced criticism after committing to infrastructure subsidies while Faraday Future kept its leadership and finances hid from public scrutiny. Some analysts doubt FF will be able to follow through with its promises, potentially leaving taxpayers on the hook for millions in infrastructure projects, but Hill claims the company has already spent $160 million to purchase the property and complete engineering and utility work.

FF insists it will eventually build a 1.6-million-square-foot factory at the site.

Now

Report: LA is the most congested city in the world

A recent study finds Los Angeles has the worst traffic in the world. LA drivers spent an average of 104 hours stuck in traffic last year during peak travel periods.   http://bit.ly/2kUpIo4

 8h

Peugeot to pay $2 billion for Opel?

PSA Peugeot-Citroen could pay $2 billion for General Motors' Germany-based Opel division. Recent reports indicate the key players have found common ground, and the takeover will be formally announced in the coming days.    http://bit.ly/2kU9fjT

 10h

President Trump's 1988 Cadillac limo for sale in England

A 1988 Cadillac limousine designed by -- and built for -- President Donald Trump is for sale in England. One of just two built, the limo features a VCR, a paper shredder, a bar, and a safe. It's a bit rusty underneath, but if you're handy with a welder it can be yours for about $62,000.    http://bit.ly/2lnLsfP

 11h

Volkswagen confirms budget brand

Volkswagen will launch a low-cost brand in China, company officials have confirmed. The yet-unnamed division will be to Volkswagen what Renault is to Dacia. It will launch in 2019, and its entry-level model will cost approximately $10,000. As of writing, there are no plans to introduce the division on the U.S. market.    http://bit.ly/2lBvVt8

 11h

Driven: 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD

"GMC may not have the most powerful HD truck on the market, but it has one of the quietest and most luxurious diesel pickups money can buy."   http://bit.ly/2kTO01D

 12h

Ford highlights EcoSport's honeycomb-inspired floorboard

The lightweight resin-reinforced paper panel weighs just six pounds and holds up to 700 pounds of cargo. (Link to YouTube video)   http://bit.ly/2lzRx94

 23h

Dodge Charger AWD recalled to tighten driveshaft bolts

An investigation was launched after a police vehicle's propshaft loosened and damaged the transmission.   

 1d

Mike Tyson's former Ferrari F50 headed to auction

A Ferrari F50 purchased new by boxer Mike Tyson will cross the auction block next month. The rare supercar is said to be in pristine condition, and it has only been driven 5,694 miles since new. RM Auctions expects it will sell for approximately $2.3 million.    

 1d

GM: no plans to introduce Cadillac brand in Australia

Recent spy pictures of several Cadillac models testing in New South Wales, Australia, have spurred reports that claim the luxury brand will debut on the Australian market in the near future. However, a company spokesperson shot down the rumors.   http://bit.ly/2kPVORR

 1d

BAC to sell single-seater in the U.S.

Boutique car manufacturer BAC has just established a standalone United States division, according to Motor Authority. The brand plans on setting up a dealer network across the nation to sell the Mono, an ultra-light single-seater with a mid-mounted turbo four rated at 305 horsepower.    http://bit.ly/2lykN01

 1d