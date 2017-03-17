Faraday Future drops plans for California factory

  • Updated March 28, 2017, 1:57 pm
  •         by Justin King

The company will focus on restarting construction "very soon" at its North Las Vegas site.

Faraday Future is no longer planning to build a second factory in Vallejo, California to supplement its planned North Las Vegas production facility.


The company early last year moved to acquire a 157-acre parcel on Mare Island, envisioning a production plant and "customer experience and delivery center" on the former military site.

The Bay Area production intention has been easily forgotten as Faraday Future's financial viability continues to be shrouded in doubts. The plan came to light just one month after FF 'broke ground' at its Nevada factory early last year. Amid reports of overdue payments to contractors, the company scaled back its plans from 3 million square feet to 650,000 square feet but no buildings have been erected yet.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Faraday Future confirmed that it has terminated its negotiations with Vallejo city officials "to focus corporate efforts on development of its first production vehicle and plant in North Las Vegas." The company says it remains interested in restarting the process in the future, however.

"FF's new multi-phased manufacturing strategy in Nevada is designed to bring FF 91, the company's flagship vehicle, to production more quickly, allowing FF to fill vehicle reservations that were collected following the car's launch at CES 2017," the statement added. "FF plans to restart construction at the North Las Vegas site very soon."

Now

Tesla Model Y details could come as soon as next week

Following a long twitter discussion last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk followed up with Ars Technica, dropping a hint that details of the new Model Y could be revealed as early as next week.   http://bit.ly/2mNKRWP

 36m

Tencent takes 5% stake in Tesla

Chinese tech firm Tencent has purchased a five percent stake in Tesla, Inc., for $1.78 billion. Tencent has been investing in electric vehicle and autonomous technology firms, including at least two Chinese startups, Reuters reports.   http://reut.rs/2mMvSfC

 5h

Accident won't derail Volvo/Uber partnership

Uber's self-driving car program has faced significant setbacks in the past few weeks. Notably, the program was banned in California after Uber failed to get a permit, its XC90-based prototypes were widely accused of running lights and cutting off cyclists, and one of them was involved in an accident. However, Volvo remains committed to the partnership, and it will continue to support Uber.   http://bit.ly/2nbZrCL

 6h

President Trump teases Ford investment announcement

President Trump has been teasing an announcement expected from Ford later today which should detail upcoming investment in three Michigan facilities, Reuters reports.   http://reut.rs/2ndl2Lh

 7h

Uber sets exit date for Denmark, citing new taxi law

Uber plans to cease operating in Denmark on April 18, 2017 thanks to a new law which requires taxi services to equip their cars with items such as permanent fare meters and seat sensors, TechCrunch reports. The law seems to be deliberately tailored to disrupt services such as Uber, where drivers' and customers' smartphones take the place of permanently installed equipment.   http://tcrn.ch/2ndjqkJ

 7h

Future of diesel looks bleak, according to Volvo

Volvo's top executive has cast doubts on the future of diesel. "Looking further down the line, diesel will not be able to help us. Only electrification can," opined company CEO Hakan Samuelsson.   http://bit.ly/2nbEcks

 8h

Jaguar planning long-wheelbase XE for China

Jaguar is in the final stages of developing a long-wheelbase variant of the XE, its entry-level sedan. Likely called XEL, the model is being developed exclusively for the Chinese market. We'll see it next month during the Shanghai Auto Show.    http://bit.ly/2nbG4K8

 9h

Uber wants Waymo's lawsuit to be negotiated privately

Mobility giant Uber is fighting to keep Alphabet Inc. (Owner of Google and autonomous vehicle developer Waymo) from arguing the intellectual property theft and unfair competition elements of its lawsuit in public court, Automotive News reports. Uber's lawyers filed a motion Monday to request an arbitration hearing.   http://bit.ly/2ncxZ83

 9h

Ford GT gets five driving modes

The Ford GT features five built-in driving modes called normal, wet, sport, track, and v-max, respectively. Each mode is specifically tuned for a unique driving environment, according to the Blue Oval.    

 10h

NIO gets $600M investment

Chinese Google rival Baidu has invested $600 million in a startup electric car manufacturer named NIO. The money will be used to put an all-electric hatchback on the road by 2020.    http://reut.rs/2nbzfbt

 11h