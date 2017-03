Faraday Future drops plans for California factory

The company will focus on restarting construction "very soon" at its North Las Vegas site.

Faraday Future is no longer planning to build a second factory in Vallejo, California to supplement its planned North Las Vegas production facility.The company early last year moved to acquire a 157-acre parcel on Mare Island, envisioning a production plant and "customer experience and delivery center" on the former military site.The Bay Area production intention has been easily forgotten as Faraday Future's financial viability continues to be shrouded in doubts. The plan came to light just one month after FF 'broke ground' at its Nevada factory early last year. Amid reports of overdue payments to contractors, the company scaled back its plans from 3 million square feet to 650,000 square feet but no buildings have been erected yet.In a statement to TechCrunch, Faraday Future confirmed that it has terminated its negotiations with Vallejo city officials "to focus corporate efforts on development of its first production vehicle and plant in North Las Vegas." The company says it remains interested in restarting the process in the future, however."FF's new multi-phased manufacturing strategy in Nevada is designed to bring FF 91, the company's flagship vehicle, to production more quickly, allowing FF to fill vehicle reservations that were collected following the car's launch at CES 2017," the statement added. "FF plans to restart construction at the North Las Vegas site very soon."