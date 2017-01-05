Faraday Future FF91 appears in another teaser [Video]

  • May 9, 2017, 1:17 pm
  • May 9, 2017, 1:17 pm
  •         by Justin King

The video may be interpreted as a Proof of Life attempt, but it does not quell any concerns over the company's financial viability.

Faraday Future has released another teaser video for the FF91, apparently presented in its near-production form.
The crossover-hatchback electric vehicle can be seen cruising on the street, hinting at progress toward a market launch, however the video does not quell any lingering concerns over the company's financial viability.

Various reports earlier this year claimed the company has been failing to pay its bills, struggling to find investors and scaling back its plans for a billion-dollar production facility in North Las Vegas.

If or when the FF91 does arrive, it promises to deliver no less than 1,050 horsepower and 378 miles of electric range. Pricing is expected to start in the low-ish six-figure range, suggesting it could be positioned as a low-volume niche product as Faraday attempts to raise the funds necessary for a wider rollout of a mass-market vehicle.

If previous rumors are accurate, the China-backed startup could be on the verge of financial collapse in the coming months if it fails to convince potential investors.


