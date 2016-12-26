Mattiacci was hired seven months ago after serving as CEO of Ferrari's North America and Asia Pacific operations and team principal of the Scuderia Ferrari F1 racing team. Sommer, another industry veteran who held executive positions at Volkswagen and Daimler, left after just three months.
Sources told The Verge the executives were both 'highly compensated' and may have been ousted for financial reasons.
Faraday Future's apparent money problems appear to be an open secret. The company's Chinese billionaire founder, Jia Yueting, recently warned of financial difficulties, while FF has allegedly fallen behind paying suppliers and contractors for its $1 billion factory in Nevada.
The company is just weeks away from the expected unveiling of its production EV at CES in Las Vegas.
