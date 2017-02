Faraday Future's FF91 to compete in Pikes Peak hill climb

The FF91 will take on a Tesla Model S tuned by Unplugged Performance.

Faraday Future will be taking its first production-bound vehicle, the FF91, to Colorado to compete in the annual Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.The FF91 made its first public appearance in Las Vegas at CES, but its fate has become less than certain after the automaker reportedly encountered difficulty paying for its Nevada factory The FF91 will be entered in an 'exhibition class' to compete directly against a 2017 Tesla Model S P100D entered by EV tuner Unplugged Performance. Pikes Peak rookie Robin Shute, a Formula Car Challenge Triple Crown National Champion, will pilot the FF91 prototype. The Model S will be driven by 2011 Formula Drift Champion Daijiro Yoshihara.Faraday Future's first production vehicle benefits from multiple electric motors, together delivering more than 1,050 horsepower and capable of launching the car to 60 mph in 2.39 seconds.A successful Pikes Peak climb -- even without beating the Model S -- could give Faraday Future a long-overdue PR boost by proving the FF91 is capable of tackling a demanding motorsport event.