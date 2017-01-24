Fastest-ever Lamborghini to debut in Geneva

The Huracan Performante could beat the Porsche 918 Spyder's Nurburgring time.

The next variant of the Lamborghini Huracan will be presented to the public in March during the Geneva Auto Show. Called Performante, it will be the fastest street-legal model the brand has ever built.

The Performante is based on the all-wheel drive Huracan coupe, but Lamborghini engineers have gone to great lengths to make it much lighter. The diet involves replacing metal parts with carbon fiber components, and gutting the interior of all equipment deemed superfluous. Sources familiar with the model's specs have revealed it will be at least 220 pounds lighter than the standard Huracan, which tips the scale at about 3,100 pounds.

Engineers have also made a breakthrough in aerodynamics, though Lamborghini isn't ready to announce more details yet.

"I can tell you we discovered something that is big news, it doesn't exist [yet], we invented it," said Maurizio Reggiani, the head of Lamborghini's R&D development, in an interview with Australian website Motoring.

Lamborghini tested the Huracan Performante on Germany's grueling Nurburgring circuit, and Reggiani told Motoring that the model is faster around the track than the Aventador SV. Rumors indicate it's even quicker than the Porsche 918 Spyder, which lapped the 'Ring in 6:57.

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante could be revealed online in the weeks leading up to the Geneva Auto Show. Pricing will start in the vicinity of $300,000. Interested buyers should get in line now, because the Huracan Performante could be launched as a limited-edition model.