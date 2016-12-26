Below Audi, the next 15 brands all scored above 70 percent with Toyota and Honda on the high end and Ram and Kia at the bottom. Chrysler was FCA's best, taking the eighth spot, while Fiat was the overall worst (29th). Ram (17th), Dodge (23rd) and Jeep (25th) occupied the lower half.
CR highlights Lincoln's climb from 21st last year to 12th this year, side-by-side with Hyundai's leap from 24th to 13th.
The magazine released a separate report listing the models that owners most regret buying in seven different segments. FCA dominated the list with the Jeep Compass, Dodge Dart, Chrysler 200 and Dodge Grand Caravan. The company dodged the "least satisfying overall" title, handed to the Acura ILX.
"The ILX was challenged from the start as a pricey, dressed-up Honda Civic," CR wrote. "Acura made several key updates for the 2016 model year, but even when looking at ratings on just those freshened sedans, they are no different than older model years."
The survey focused on 2014-2017 model years, with scores averaged from a fleet of more than 300,000 vehicles.
