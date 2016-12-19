FCA's outspoken chief executive, Sergio Marchionne, earlier this year claimed the automaker is more than just a 'metal basher' for the project. Engineering teams from both companies are said to have collaborated on the design, which required modifications to the minivan's electrical system, powertrain, chassis and other components.
"The Pacifica Hybrid will be a great addition to our fully self-driving test fleet. FCA's product development and manufacturing teams have been agile partners, enabling us to go from program kickoff to full vehicle assembly in just six months," said Waymo CEO John Krafcik.
The pilot project will initially be limited to a fleet of just 100 test vehicles, but an unofficial report suggests Waymo is already considering the Pacifica to pick up its first paying customers.
The Pacifica's modifications appear to be more extensive than Uber's roof-mounted autonomous sensor suite for the Volvo XC90. Waymo is expected to pursue a similar business model in the near term, providing a driverless ride-hailing service rather than selling autonomous vehicles to the public.
