FCA promises Dodge Demon won't get six-figure price tag

An executive claims the Demon will be "well below" $100,000, though it will obviously cost more than a regular Hellcat.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles claims the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon won't break into the $100,000+ price bracket occupied by rivals.Speaking to Road & Track , FCA passenger car brands head Tim Kuniskis acknowledged that the Demon will obviously cost more than a regular Hellcat but "it's gonna be well below six figures."The Challenger SRT Hellcat starts at $65,290 (including $1,095 freight), while the TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission -- standard on the Demon -- costs an extra $2,995.The Demon is powered by a modified 6.2-liter Hellcat V8, elevating output to 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet of torque when running 100+ octane race fuel. All drivetrain components have been strengthened to handle the extra torque, while extra-wide Nitto rear tires help deliver the extra oomph without slipping on the drag strip.Together, power upgrades and weight savings help the Demon launch to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds -- on par with the Tesla Model S P100D, which starts at $135,000. As R&T points out, the Demon's 9.65-second 1/4-mile benchmark edges ahead of even the LaFerrari with a seven-figure sticker.