FCA says Chrysler Portal could enter production in 2 years

Marchionne reportedly views the Portal as a hedge against the company's partnership with Waymo.

FCA chief executive Sergio Marchionne has again claimed the Chrysler Portal concept could soon enter production.

Unveiled early this year at CES, the Portal is a millennial-focused autonomous minivan with an all-electric powertrain. The vehicle features a futuristic design language, with color-shifting LEDs shrouding the exterior and sliding doors that create a five-foot opening entry to the cabin.

FCA appeared to be lagging rivals in its attention to self-driving cars until establishing a partnership with Alphabet's Waymo. The former Google experiment is now among the first companies to launch trials involving the general public, with a fleet of 600 modified Chrysler Pacifica minivans to help support the service in Phoenix.

Speaking to analysts yesterday, Marchionne highlighted the Waymo program but cautioned that "banking all of our solutions possible outcome is going to be disastrous," as quoted by the Detroit Free Press.

The executive claims FCA is capable of bringing the Portal to production in the next two years.

"We haven't been shy to say that we see the Portal as what we view as the future of family transportation," FCA passenger car brands head Tim Kuniskis said earlier this year.