FCA says Chrysler Portal could enter production in 2 years

Pininfarina to become premium EV brand?
Pininfarina parent company Mahindra is considering turning the storied Italian coachbuilder into a premium electric car brand to rival Tesla. The first model could be a supercar inspired by the H2 Speed concept shown last year in Geneva. Insiders warn that a final decision hasn't been made yet. http://bit.ly/2pkOBNy
NEVS teams up with Iconiq for future EV
NEVS -- the Chinese brand that purchased Saab's carcass -- has teamed up with a China-based startup named Iconiq to build electric cars. The two brands will form a joint-venture to manufacture cars in China, and in the former Saab factory in Sweden. http://bit.ly/2pkE8Se
Volkswagen to sell Ducati?
Cash-strapped from the Dieselgate scandal, Volkswagen could sell Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati. Honda, Kawasaki, and Yamaha are all potential buyers, according to Autocar. http://bit.ly/2p6v8BI
UK bans BMW M760i ad
The United Kingdom has banned BMW from running an ad for the M760i that emphasizes performance. The ad lists the sedan's 3.7-second zero-to-60 time, and highlights the twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine. http://bit.ly/2p6AQn9
Range Rover getting Velar's infotainment system
The state-of-the-art infotainment system introduced recently on the Land Rover Range Rover Velar will soon make its way to the regular Range Rover, according to British media outlets. The tech infusion will be part of a broader update that will bring Land Rover's flagship up-to-date with its rivals. http://bit.ly/2pkyZcR
Plug-in Volvo XC60 confirmed
Volvo's second-generation XC60 will receive a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, the company has confirmed. The T8 drivetrain already offered on the 90-series cars will be the XC60's range-topping drivetrain, Autoblog has learned. http://bit.ly/2p6b56C
Gran Coupe outsells all other BMW 4 Series
The best-selling member of the BMW 4 Series family is the Gran Coupe, according to Motor1. The four-door model represents 54 percent of all 4 Series sold worldwide. The remaining 46 percent is split up between the coupe and the convertible variants. http://bit.ly/2p6ncQV