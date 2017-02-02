Most Discussed

FCA says Dodge Demon can actually hit 60 mph in 2.1 seconds

  • Apr 21, 2017, 9:37 am
  •         by Justin King

The quicker time reflects a rolling start, using the same methodology that led to the Tesla Model S P100D's 2.28-second benchmark.

Responding to controversy surrounding the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon's claim of fastest production car to 60 mph, FCA has clarified that its 2.3-second sprint was achieved from a dead stop.
The clarification is important because the 2.3-second time was naturally compared against the Tesla Model S P100D's 2.28-second benchmark, which was recorded by Motor Trend -- one of several outlets that allow a 12-inch rollout before the clock starts ticking. When measured from a complete stop, the P100D time jumps to 2.53 seconds.
When measured from a rolling start using the same methodology employed by Motor Trend, FCA claims the Demon can reach 60 mph in just 2.1 seconds.
"Zero to 60 pure is 2.3 seconds, but with rollout it's 2.1, and that's important because that's the fastest 0-60 mph of any production car, I don't care what the technology is," FCA car brands head Tim Kuniskis told Motor Authority.
The revised claims will undoubtedly be viewed with a bit of skepticism until customers have a chance to drag race their Demon against supercars with six- and seven-figure price tags.
